LUMBERTON — A 16-year-old Jersey Girl is among the first round of singers to make it onto American Idol season 20.

Camryn Champion, of Lumberton, was coached on the spot and then given a golden ticket by celebrity judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the music competition series that airs on ABC.

Champion is from a military family, according to her professional website, and has returned at least twice, in between living in Japan and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, based around her father's deployments.

She is currently a junior at Rancocas Valley Regional High School, according to 6ABC Action News.

Camryn Champion (American Idol via Youtube)

Another Jersey singer to make it, Cole Hallman, of Manasquan, shared the early release of his Idol audition to Facebook ahead of the season's premiere episode on Sunday evening.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

