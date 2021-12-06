Luke Bryan headlines a new country music festival in AC

There’s another country music festival coming to a New Jersey beach; Live Nation has announced the Tidal Wave Music Festival coming to the beach in Atlantic City in Aug.

Headlining the show will be Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen. An additional headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.

The three day festival will be held Aug. 12-14 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily on the beach in AC between Arkansas and Michigan Avenues.

As reported by CBS 3 Philadelphia, “We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the northeast coast but, the location had to be just right,” said Brian O’Connell, president of country touring at Live Nation. “The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can’t wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience.”

According to the event’s website, some of the other stars scheduled to appear include: Lauren Alaina, Blanco Brown, Breland, Travis Denning, Riley Green, Lindsay Ell, Hardy, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Runaway June, Elvie Shane, DeeJay Silver, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Lainey Wilson.

Three day passes go on sale Mon., Dec. 13, starting at $249, and running to $749 for VIP reserved seating.

Two months before the Tidal Wave festival, the Barefoot Country Music Festival will take to the beach in Wildwood again; this year’s event is scheduled from June 16-19 with Jason Aldean, Eric Church, and Florida Georgia Line headlining. This will be the second year for that festival.

