Luke Bryan drops the price of his Florida beach house

Luke Bryan has slashed the price of his Florida panhandle beach house. The 4,600 square-foot, four-story slice of paradise first hit the market in December for $18 million, a price that didn't attract the right buyer.

What would have been one of country music's most expensive real estate transactions ever is still a pretty premium sale: On Monday (Feb. 27), Bryan's realtor Coastal Luxury dropped the price to $16 million, which is about an 11 percent cut.

Per Zillow, the house last sold in 2013 for $2.5 million.

Bryan's beach home is in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., and features an unobstructed view of the water.

The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Several country stars have or have had homes in the area, including Jason Aldean and members of Lady A

While furnished, it's not clear that anyone is actively staying in Bryan's home. The singer is between public commitments, with his tour not beginning until June and live shows on American Idol still a few weeks away. Perhaps it's a good thing the family is hunkering down in Tennessee:

Bryan once let Traditional Home visit this house and shared that it has a meaningful name, "Snowman." That is in honor of his brother Chris, who died in a car accident while Bryan was in college.

Caroline Byan told the outlet that Chris wasn't a good golfer — he'd often score an eight (which looks like a snowman on the scorecard).

Chad James redesigned the house, and in recent years, the family added a fourth floor with two additional living rooms and two sets of bunk beds. There is also an elevator that travels from third to first floor, where you can step out and on to your 95 feet of beach.