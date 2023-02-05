Love triangle turns deadly: NJ man admits setting fire to kill romantic rival

🔥Newlin Evans IV admitted setting a Pemberton apartment fire that killed his romantic rival

PEMBERTON BOROUGH — A Burlington Township man is facing two decades in prison after admitting to trying to kill of his romantic rival in a deadly fire that also injured himself and others.

Newlin Evans IV, 23, took a plea deal that could sentence him to 22 years in prison on a guilty charge of first-degree manslaughter.

The April 20 fire killed 22-year-old Camryn Powell in the bedroom of an apartment on Egbert Street in this borough.

A relative of Powell was severely injured trying to rescue Powell. Evans was also seriously burned and was arrested the following month after he was released from the hospital.

Investigators said Evans was fueled by hatred of Powell, who had a 5-month-old baby with Evans' recent flame.

Investigators said Evans threatened to kill Powell four days before the fire, telling his girlfriend that he would "kill Camryn" if she ever got back with him — which she quickly did after breaking up with Evans the next day, according to an affidavit obtained by the Burlington County Times.

Prosecutors said Evans broke through a window of a ground-floor apartment and threw in gasoline-soaked material that he had lit on fire.

The next day, the victim's aunt told reporters that she hoped Powell died happy "knowing that we loved him and the baby loved him and I hope Camryn knows that."

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com

