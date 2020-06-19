Looking for a quick day trip? Try Philly

As things start to open up and the weather is getting nice, a trip to Philly is not too far for most of New Jersey.

If NYC is your idea of "the city," but things have just been too crazy there, try Philly. It's much easier to get in and out of and a lot less difficult to navigate. Most of the attractions and cool neighborhoods are pretty concentrated along the Delaware River.

Center City is the main attraction, with Olde City, Rittenhouse Square, Reading Terminal Market, Penn's Landing, The Spruce Street Harbor Park and Independence Mall offering plenty enough to see. Then there's South Philly and the Italian Market, Fishtown, and Northern Liberties which offer plenty of funky bars and eateries in old rehabbed neighborhoods. Here's a quick look-see.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​