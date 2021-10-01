Looking for a puppy to bring home? Visit this NJ pet store

Puppies are great. And if you're thinking about getting a new pet for your family, check out the PetCenter in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

This is an outstanding family business that has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the best places to find the right pet in the entire region.

Beyond the USDA approvals and the licensed breeders that provide the puppies, the place itself is among the cleanest businesses I've ever visited.

Sadly, a few bad actors who have broken the law over the past few decades gave breeders a bad name. The truth is most breeders and retailers are animal lovers and treat the animals as part of the family.

I am proud of the incredible job the owners of the PetCenter in Old Bridge are doing. Joe, Isabel, Tom, and Christine are leading by example. The facility, the care, the treatment of the animals under their roof is exemplary and spectacular. The place is more than a store to buy a pet. They have separate areas to play with the puppies or any of the many animals they have on hand.

The store is a tourist attraction: girl scout tours, classroom trips, date night, and even a marriage proposal! It's worth a visit this weekend.

Enjoy!

Bill and Jodi Spadea at PetCenter in Old Bridge

Bill Spadea at PetCenter in Old Bridge

Jodi Spadea, Bill Spadea, Joe, Isabel, Tom and Christine from PetCenter in Old Bridge

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

