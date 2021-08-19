Look! This Jersey girl finally learned how to pump her own gas

It’s the typical Jersey dilemma: What to do when you visit gas stations out of state and have no clue how to pump your own?

Do you fake it till you make it, pretending to know what you’re doing and figuring it out as you go? Or do you admit ignorance from the start and cry to the driver of the next car over for help and instruction?

Most of us have been there at some point. Unless you grew up in a different state, you’ve pulled into a gas station and realized that you’ve got to figure it out.

I’m a big fan of the full service gas station, as a lot of women in New Jersey are. I have no problem with letting someone come over and pump it for me. But, I’ve also been in the position that New Jersey 101.5’s own Kylie Moore was in this past week, when she and her family were visiting Manchester, Vermont, and she had to do the dirty deed by herself.

Instagram / @kyliem00re

I thought it was important to post a photo of her mid-pump because she has the same face that we all have when we are unfamiliar with the process. You know the one; that trying-not-to-look-like-you-have-no-clue-what-you’re-doing-while-having-no-clue-what-you’re-doing face.

And even if you go on vacation for a couple of weeks to a place where you have to pump your own gas and you start getting cocky, as soon as you return to New Jersey, you somehow mysteriously forget the whole process.

But we are so proud of our Kylie for figuring it out. Unfortunately, just like the rest of us, the next time she is obligated to do it, she’s going to think she has it down pat. And then she’ll realize that it’s very unlike riding a bicycle, and she’ll have to start from square one, learning it all over again.

Send us another photo of the “face” when it happens, Kylie. We’d love to see it again!

