Look out: NJ may not know whether your water line is made of lead

New Jersey is trying to get in touch with many residents for a serious reason.

You're being advised to look out for mail that can help jumpstart the process of replacing potentially dangerous pipes that are bringing water into your home.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection says more than a million residences and business have a water service line composed of "unknown material," according to reports made by water systems throughout the state.

All water systems are required to notify residents by Nov. 15 that they don't have records of what service line material serves their home.

If you receive an "unknown service line" notice, open it up and follow the enclosed directions, NJDEP says. You may be directed to contact your water provider to set up an appointment, or you may be told how to identify your home's service line material yourself.

“The public’s response to these letters is critical to the success of evaluation and replacement of these lines for protection of public health," said NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

Lead concern

The main goal is to ensure that the lines aren't made of lead or galvanized steel, due to the health concerns related to ingesting those materials.

Residents with lead and galvanized lines have been receiving notices since 2022.

Under state law, New Jersey utilities are required to identify and replace all lead water pipes by 2031.

But not all utilities know the material of the pipes that run into residents' homes. Part of the service line — farthest from the home — is owned by the utility. The closer portion belongs to the property owner.

The most recent count has identified more than 143,000 lead service lines that are being prioritized for replacement, according to NJDEP.

By law, letters to homeowners have to be sent on an annual basis until the lead line in question is removed, or it's been determined that the service line does not contain lead.

Property owners may be responsible for the cost of replacing the portion of the service line that's on their property, according to NJDEP.

On Thursday, New Jersey American Water announced that it has replaced approximately 10,000 customer-owned lead and galvanized water service lines so far.

Starting in October, New Jersey American Water will be sending letters to millions of residents about how to self-identify their service line material.

Check here to see if the utility already knows the material of your service line. Their map allows you to type in your address.

What's the material of my service line?

You may not need an expert to visit your home in order to determine whether you have anything to worry about.

The steps below should help you identify the materials that make up your service line.

1. Locate your service line

The line can be found near your home's main water shutoff valve, typically in the basement, garage, or crawl space.

2. Tests to determine material

Testing should involve the section of pipe between the shutoff valve and the wall.

Test 1: See if a household magnet sticks to the pipe. A magnet will stick to galvanized steel, but not to other materials.

Test 2: Use a coin or key to carefully scratch the pipe. If your pipe is made of lead, scratching will reveal a shiny silver color. If scratching reveals a copper or golden color, your line is likely made of copper or brass. If the line is plastic, you may reveal a black, white, or blue color. Be sure the pipe is not painted when conducting this test.

3. Snap a photo

