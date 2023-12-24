Look Inside This Vacant Hospital In Western New York

Western New York is such a great place to live and work. When you're going through the daily grind, it's pretty easy to forget that fact.

Throughout the history of Western New York, we've had some awesome examples of construction and architecture dot every corner of the region. You can find just about every style of construction around, built by some of the greatest minds around. Names like Frederick Law Olmsted, Calvert Vaux, Frank Lloyd Wright, Louis Sullivan, Louise Blanchard Bethune, H.H. Richardson, Eliel and Eero Saarinen, and Elbert Hubbard are extremely common around these parts.

There are tons of examples around that are architecturally significant and still survive today. Some of those examples have fallen into serious disrepair but are on the verge of new life, like the former Sattler's Theatre on Broadway; others are, perhaps, less architecturally significant but sit abandoned and need some help, like the old Wonderbread Factory. Sometimes, you have a building that was left, and immediately, plans are put in place to reuse the space.

The old Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo complex in Buffalo's Bryant Neighborhood is one of those.

What's Happening With The Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo Complex?

In 1884, after overcrowding inside the women's ward of Buffalo General Hospital forced the need for a separate facility, a group of people in Buffalo started planning what would eventually become the women and children's hospital. The original Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo opened in 1892 on Bryant Street after Mrs. Gibson T. Williams and her daughter Martha bought a house located at 219 Bryant Street and filled it with beds to support 9 tiny patients and their mothers.

From those humble beginnings, WCHOB grew from 9 beds to a massive 8-acre complex that had nearly 300 beds, along with serving as a regional Level I Pediatric Trauma Center and being one of the premier teaching facilities.

Since Kaleida Health closed this facility in 2017 and moved the hospital to a new medical campus about a mile away, the site has sat largely vacant but with significant plants to redevelop the property.

The new Elmwood Crossing development plans to take the old hospital complex and convert it to more than 200 residential units, with affordable rental apartments and luxury condos, plus space for commercial businesses.

Elmwood Crossing Elmwood Crossing loading...

When all is done, construction is expected to cost around $150 million.

Peek Inside the Old Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo

The Facebook page Abandoned and Beyond Buffalo, NY, has a knack for exploring areas all around Western and Central New York that are worthy of taking a look at. A while ago, their explorations took them inside the historic abandoned hospital in Buffalo before some of the current renovations started.

I, like lots of folks from all around the Buffalo area, have very fond memories of this place. My 2nd son was born here a few years before the hospital closed. It was sad to see it close in such a vibrant neighborhood. However, it's great to see something good is coming of the space.

Take a look at these photos that were captured:

Take A Look Inside This Abandoned Hospital In Buffalo, New York The Facebook page Abandoned and Beyond Buffalo, NY , takes us inside this vacant hospital that has been empty since 2017. There are plans to redevelop this massive property, but they have not come to fruition yet.

The photos shared here are meant for entertainment and educational purposes only. Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so, you risk bodily harm and/or arrest and prosecution for trespassing on private property. Therefore, it is strongly recommended that you do not attempt to investigate the inside of abandoned buildings without proper knowledge, experience, and legal authorization.

