Look inside the NJ Mansion Danny Aiello called ‘home’

Say what you will about New Jersey, but if it’s such an awful place, why do so many Hollywood stars decide to live.. and eventually die here? Having carved out a memorable career in such films as “Bang the Drum Slowly” the “Godfather Part II” and “Do the Right Thing,” the legendary actor Danny Aiello passed away at the age of 86 last week. So although it may seem too soon, I thought you might like to see the magnificent Bergen County house that he lived in.

Six bedrooms, five baths and over 6000 ft.²with Soaring high ceilings and an open floor plan, this is the last place Danny Aiello called home before he passed away at the age of 86 last week. Skylights and high ceilings add to the elegance of this home in Saddle River, a town where many high-level executives, CEOs Hollywood stars, and just generally rich people call home.

Danny Aiello's home

