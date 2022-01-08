Look how cheap NY Giants tickets are for Sunday (Opinion)

Looking for something to do this Sunday that won't cost you a lot of money? How about seeing the New York Giants host the Washington Football team at MetLife Stadium.

Now if you were to buy these tickets a few months ago when the season started they could have cost you hundreds. If these teams were any good, you could pay thousands in the secondary markets.

But these two teams are so bad that you can get tickets for as low as $9.41 while they last. Here's a screenshot I took from stubhub.com

Now if you're thinking, "This will show the Giants! Look how much money they are losing"

The Giants aren't losing any money as Art Stapleton from the Record points out.

Art's right. It's not the Giants who lose money in this situation. It's you, the hard-working fan who had to come up with the face value of the ticket plus the Personal Seat License only to have to beg to let it go for so little money. That is if you can get it.

Back in 2010 when I had to decide whether to renew my Giants season tickets as they were going into MetLife Stadium for $400 a seat with a $7,500 PSL (in Giants Stadium they were around $100 with no PSL), I sought the advice of a friend of mine in the ticket business who told me to turn them in and if I ever wanted to go to a game, he would find me tickets much cheaper on the secondary market.

Now if you do decide to go to the game, you won't have to worry about the stadium being taken over by Washington Football Team fans like when the Eagles or Cowboys come in because they suck, too.

But much like the fourth preseason game, this could be an inexpensive chance to take your son to see his first pro football game. Then again, maybe see this game, then next year take him to see his first pro football game.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

​​

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?