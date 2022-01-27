Look familiar? Ben Stiller’s Apple TV series was filmed in NJ

HOLMDEL — A new thriller series debuting on Apple TV+ was filmed at a landmark location in Monmouth County.

The Ben Stiller-directed show, “Severance” — starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and featuring John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken — was filmed at Bell Works in Holmdel.

The self-billed metro-burb is a re-imagination of the historic former Bell Labs building - the facility was even listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2017.

Its architecture — first designed in the late 1950s by Eero Saarinen and restored by architect Alexander Gorlin — lends to the “trippy” nature of the series debuting Feb. 18, which is described as follows:

“A team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.”

The series was shot at the Holmdel location "over a few months" last year, according to the Bell Works Instagram feed.

In reality, Bell Works offers a unique balance of year-round technology and traditional offices along with retail and dining, with a fiddle fig tree lined atrium.

Among its storefronts are the secondary Jersey Freeze ice cream site and entertainment venues like Swing Loose Indoor Golf, Escapology Escape Rooms and OasisVRX, a virtual reality center.

