Longtime NJ congressman Bill Pascrell dies in office at 87

Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr., a North Jersey political institution who spent a lifetime in public service, has died after an illness that kept him in and out of the hospital this summer. He was 87.

His family made the announcement of the death on Wednesday morning on X.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning," his family said.

Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., speaks at a ceremony to award a Congressional Gold Medal to baseball player Larry Doby at the Capitol, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

"As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved. Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America."

US Manhattan Tolls New Jersey U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5), right, and and Rep. Bill Pascrell (NJ-9) talk about traffic on the George Washington Bridge following a news conference near the bridge talking about the congressmen's plan to fight back against New York City's proposed congestion tax on New Jersey commuters, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Fort Lee, N.J. T (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Pascrell's death creates the second vacancy in the state's congressional delegation this year. Bob Menendez resigned Tuesday from his seat in the U.S. Senate following his bribery conviction. Gov. Phil Murphy appointed George Helmy, a former chief of staff who took an executive position at RWJBarnabas Health, to fill the Senate seat until the winner of November's election takes office.

Pascrell, born and raised in Paterson, represented the state's 9th Congressional District.

He was first elected to Congress in 1996 and served as mayor of his hometown from 1990 to 1997. He also served in the state Assembly from 1988 to 1997.

He was a high school teacher in Paramus and a professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

In recent years, he made headlines for calling on the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster after a disastrous rollout of Taylor Swift concert tickets in 2022.

House HHS Becerra Rep. Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

He was an advocate for firefighters and Italian American heritage. He also pushed for the Great Falls in Paterson to be named a National Historic Park.

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr., a fellow congressman across the party aisle, called Pascrell "a great friend and colleague."

"Bill was a dedicated public servant, a tireless advocate for his constituents, and a passionate supporter of firefighters. We worked closely together on many issues. My deepest condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. Bill will be dearly missed," Kean, a Republican representing the 7th Congressional District, said.