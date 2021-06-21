Long standing New Jersey iconic record store closing it’s doors

At a time when vinyl records are making a comeback , Vintage Vinyl is closing its doors after 42 years of rocking Fords New Jersey with both records and live concerts

According to their website which says "Rob and Donna are retiring! The store will be closing July 31. Thank you for 42 wonderful years. It's been a great ride"

Vintage Vinyl founder and owner Rob Roth tells Nj Advance Media that the pandemic was part of the reason but it was also about seeing his children and grandchildren, and the lease was up.

“It’s time to retire,” founder and owner Rob Roth told NJ Advance Media Monday. “I lived the dream. It’s more than I could’ve dreamed. This will be my legacy.”

What an incredible legacy it is as it winds down. Not only did Vintage Vinyl, whose slogan was from the obvious to the obscure" sell all types of albums including punk, metal, and rock but they put on some great live shows as well, giving fans a chance to get in on the ground floor of some great Jersey bands.

Among the shows they put on include "My Chemical Romance first-ever "The Black Parade" album performance which they did in the store's parking lot back in 2006.

Other acts who have performed at Vintage Vinyl according to nj.com include The New York Dolls, Gaslight Anthem, Jimmy Eat World, and Julien Baker. Roth tells NJ.com they may do "one final instore performance in the coming weeks".

Despite New Jersey losing another record store, vinyl sales are on the rise as an article in the Associated Press says

"Vinyl record sales soared in 2020 during the pandemic year, growing 29% to $626 million and surpassing compact discs in sales revenue, according to the Record Industry Association of America".

Hopefully, another record store will open in the Garden State. Although if someone does, it will be very hard to live up to the Vintage Vinyl legacy.

