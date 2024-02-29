Long Branch, NJ pier destroyed by catastrophic 1987 fire to return

🌊 The Long Branch pier that was destroyed in a fire is being replaced

🐟 It's all thanks to grant money from the state Boardwalk Preservation Fund

🌊 The pier will be a fully ADA-accessible fishing and pedestrian pier

LONG BRANCH — A pier in the Monmouth County beachside city that was destroyed in a fire in 1987, will finally be replaced, the City of Long Branch has announced.

Work will begin next year on an ADA-accessible fishing and pedestrian pier at Laird Street, which will be built with the $3.25 million grant the city received from the state Boardwalk Preservation Fund, according to Mayor John Pallone.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the award on Friday.

This will allow Long Branch to achieve a long-time goal to bring back a fishing and pedestrian pier where it stood for over 100 years perpendicular to the city’s boardwalk.

Devastating 1987 fire

The historic pier, Haunted Mansion and amusement park were destroyed in the massive June 8, 1987 fire.

Charred remains of the pier and damaged areas remained visible for another decade and marred the resort city.

Mayor Pallone and the City Council said they have always had a vision to bring back a prized destination in Long Branch by building the pier. Right now, the pier is in its conceptual stage, but it is slated to be about 500 feet long and run along the right of way that exists next to Laird Street beach.

“We want to thank Gov. Murphy and the Department of Consumer Affairs for this grant. For many, when we think of historic Long Branch, we think of the pier. We are grateful for this funding, and we are happy to bring another amenity to Long Branch for residents and visitors to enjoy,” Mayor Pallone said.

Long Branch pier (City of Long Branch)

Families, walkers, and runners can enjoy the boardwalk, and walk out onto the pier to enjoy the views. It will also be a great location to fish, added Council President Bill Dangler. The pier will provide people with access to deeper depths of fishing, and provide recreational opportunities beyond the traditional summer season in Long Branch.

The pier project would also demonstrate the city’s and state’s commitment to improve inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities, Pallone said.

The state Boardwalk Preservation Fund has been used for other projects along the Jersey Shore, as well.

More information about the pier will be released in the coming months.

