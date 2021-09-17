Long Branch, NJ business launched from city’s version of ‘Shark Tank’

Who doesn’t love a good rags-to-riches story? That’s why ABC’s "Shark Tank" is so addictive.

The popularity of Shark Tank, a reality show where potential entrepreneurs present their ideas to wealthy “sharks” to try to convince them to invest in their business ideas, put the idea of being an entrepreneur into the minds of so many of us.

Then, along comes the pandemic, where so many people were forced to pivot in their work lives toward a new direction. So it’s always inspiring to see someone with a good business idea actually bring it to fruition.

Avry and Chris Griffin had a dream: To create a shop where people could get delicious and healthy organic “soul juice”.

Flash back to 2019 when, according to Patch.com, the city of Long Branch held its own “Shark Tank" type program in collaboration with Brookdale community college that provided resources and funds to make dreams come true for Monmouth County residents.

The Griffins were lucky enough to secure the resources and make their dream a reality. Now, their juicery called Griffy’s Organics has opened, and is located at 144 Brighton Ave.

Griffy’s Organics also offers juice cleanses, care packs, super smoothies, and snacks, along with vegan and protein meals.

They even have a section on their website for boxes where you can customize your own bundle of different juices according to what you feel your body needs to be at its optimal health.

Their website explains that Griffy’s Soul Juice is Made in small batches from farm-fresh fruit fruits, veggies, herbs, and all-natural extracts.

Griffy's couldn’t come at a more opportune time, with health-conscious New Jerseyans looking to find the perfect natural ingredients to keep their bodies running strong. Especially after the year we’ve had, people are looking for ways to really pump up their immune systems.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.

