Long Branch OKs amended plan for new ocean view NJ luxury condos

LONG BRANCH — Plans for a new, nearly oceanfront luxury condominium complex have been moving forward for the site of a pair of former, longtime blighted high-rises in the city.

At the Long Branch Planning Board meeting on April 18, an amended plan for The Atlantic Club was given the green light, as reported by the Asbury Park Press.

empty site of The Atlantic Club condo site Long Branch (Google Maps) empty site of The Atlantic Club condo site Long Branch (Google Maps) loading...

Developer 390 Ocean Owners, LLC, now would be building 132 residential units, parallel to the existing Long Branch boardwalk.

Real estate listings at Compass for both 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom units have listed date of construction as 2025.

390 Ocean Boulevard rendering (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) (2) 390 Ocean Boulevard rendering (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) (2) loading...

There also would be 322 indoor parking spaces and a 375 foot oceanfront park for passive recreation, under an agreement with the city.

390 Ocean Boulevard renderings (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) 390 Ocean Boulevard rendering (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) loading...

The Atlantic Club in Long Branch will be the fourth generation of building at the site

The condo complex would be the fourth generation of construction at the same oceanfront property, according to Historic Long Branch.

First, it was the site of The Scarboro Hotel in the 1930s.

Seaview Towers before they were razed (Google Maps) Seaview Towers before they were razed (Google Maps) loading...

In the 1950s, it became the site of The Scott Towers, as one of the first beachfront high-rises, which later were converted into the Seaview Towers.

The Seaview buildings stood empty for about 15 years before being razed in 2020, as reported by NJ Monthly.

390 Ocean Boulevard renderings (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) (5) 390 Ocean Boulevard renderings (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) loading...

“Each home in The Atlantic Club will feature a private terrace with unobstructed ocean views - providing future residents an exclusive luxury like no other,” according to Compass Realty, in a listing presented by TCM Realty Group.

A two-bedroom, three-bathroom unit with a garage for one vehicle has been listed at $1.9 million.

390 Ocean Boulevard renderings (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) (5) 390 Ocean Boulevard rendering (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) loading...

A three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom unit was similarly listed at $2.4 million.

On both prospective descriptions for The Atlantic Club, amenities were said to include an outdoor pool deck with cabanas, doorman and concierge service.

390 Ocean Boulevard renderings (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) (5) 390 Ocean Boulevard renderings (Teresa Minnick TCM Realty Group, LLC) loading...

Other high end perks planned for the residential complex were a "state-of-the art gym, cycle studio, yoga studio," plus "event space with catering kitchen, wine cellar, golf simulator, business center, as well as a children's playroom and a "music room."

For those not looking or able to invest in a high-end condo, Shore rentals are often the easiest way to be nearly oceanfront, if only for a little while:

