Local New Jersey musician Tom Baz, superb solo artist and member of the band Bullzeye, held a little impromptu concert from his living room in South Jersey Saturday night. He went live on Facebook for a few hours, because like so many other bands and performers, he couldn't help himself. It was great to see he had over 500 people checkin' him out throughout the night.

It's a strange time for everyone and people are looking for connections to familiar pleasures, like live music on a Saturday night. No one knows, at this point, how long this weird situation will last, but it's good to know people like Tom want to share their talent and spread some joy in this otherwise joyless moment in time.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Celebrities with the coronavirus

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​