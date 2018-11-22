Local Eagle Scout’s ‘Free Little Pantry’ helps people in need

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — A local Eagle Scout made it his goal for his scout project to help feed people in need in his community.

The Free Little Pantry was set up in two locations so far in town, thanks to Parker Petty and some helpers, according to a post on the recreation department's Facebook page . Unlike some food pantries that are in physical buildings, Petty's pantries are boxes filled with food items.

"These boxes are now open and accessible to the public all day, every day, all year long," the post said. "Leave what you can, take what you need."

Not only can people take food if they need it, but they can also donate items as well. The pantry boxes stock non-perishable food, canned goods and personal care items. The recreation department is asking that people do not donate sharp objects like razors or chemicals, but adds that "all donations are greatly appreciated."

Anyone who takes an item from the pantry is also encouraged to check the expiration date before eating anything just to be safe.

Boxes are located at Heritage Park and the Bay Avenue Community center, with a third location expected to be put in the Ocean Acres section of town.

