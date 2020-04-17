Local cop steps up to help a mom in need — #BlueFriday

Willingboro Police Officer Brandon Thomas faced a situation that may have resulted in headlines and even a possible arrest before this pandemic and subsequent shutdown.

Finding a kid alone in a car parked at a local shopping center, the officer first checked to make sure the kid was OK and then went into the store to find the adult driver. The woman was picking up flowers for her mother and didn’t have a mask for her child. Instead of giving her a ticket, the officer went back to his patrol car and brought her two masks that were given to him by his family.

Thank you Officer Thomas for stepping up and being willing to sacrifice your own safety to help others. You are a shining example of the incredible job done by police officers throughout New Jersey.

Nominate a #BlueFriday Honoree Help us honor NJ's top police officers that go above and beyond the call of duty for #BlueFriday. Fill out the quick form and let us know who we should honor. Police Officer's Name and Title/Rank *

Police Unit Location *

Tell us a little about the officer and why they should be highlighted *

Your Name * First Last

Your Contact Email *

Your Contact Phone # *

Captcha

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

2020 Blue Friday Honorees