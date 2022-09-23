Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ

As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape.

For the next few months, I'll be coming to your neighborhood to highlight some of New Jersey's best.

On Thursday, I had a great opportunity thanks to my friend Jillian with the Toms River Police Department to meet business owners Steve and Denise who started Burger 25 nine years ago.

Steve has an inspirational story having lost his hearing and redirecting his resources into a business that would protect his family income.

Not only did he launch Burger 25, but after a successful surgery with a cochlear implant, Steve is killing it in the mortgage industry in addition to running one of the most successful restaurants in Ocean County if not the whole state.

Even the couple's son Aiden is working at the business, making a smart decision to learn the family business and potentially turn it into a career.

This is a great story of turning a negative into a positive and overcoming the adversity that life throws at all of us.

Beyond the great story, there's the food. Twenty-five delicious burgers ready for you to try.

The place was packed at 3 p.m. despite it being a bit late for lunch and a bit too early for dinner.

When you go, I recommend the #12 burger — the "The Smack." It was inspired by Denise — over the doubts of her husband — and became their #1 seller. It's the serious foodie version of a popular fast-food burger.

While you're there, you want to grab a milkshake as well. Creamy, cold, soothing and delicious.

It's really an awesome place and with the backstory, one of NJ's Champion Small Businesses!

Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app if you have a small business that you'd like me to highlight!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

