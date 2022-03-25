The American Littoral Society is holding their seventh annual Lobster Run on Saturday, April 30, in Asbury Park.

The run is one of the organization’s annual fundraisers, with the money raised going to serve their mission: The American Littoral Society promotes the study and conservation of marine life and habitat, protects the coast from harm, and empowers others to do the same.

In addition to the run, there is also a buffet lunch at the Langosta Lounge with music provided by the Attic.

To run/walk with the lunch included is $50; to run/walk only is $35. To register, go here. The course is suitable for all ages and parking will be available in a lot across the street from Langosta and along the streets of Asbury Park.

The event is rain or shine; registration is not refundable. T-shirts will be included for race/walk participants only and are guaranteed for those who register by April 15.

According to the Littoral Society, proceeds from the event help build oyster reefs in the Delaware Bay, run educational programs on Sandy Hook, and do wildlife excursions around Jamaica Bay. The course for the race carries participants past sites where, with volunteer help, we've planted dune grass and restored a maritime forest.

I joined the American Littoral Society to take part in a seal watching excursion at Sandy Hook and have been really impressed with their efforts to preserve one of New Jersey’s best features: the coast. If you want to join, visit their website.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

