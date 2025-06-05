New L.L. Bean is opening in NJ and they’re looking for workers
A new L.L. Bean store is opening in the Garden State at Chimney Rock Crossing on Route 22 in Bridgewater, and they’re looking for employees.
The company is hiring dozens of new employees for both full and part-time positions such as managers and sale associates.
Applications for the open positions are being accepted online. The jobs offer flexible hours, paid training, discounts, and competitive pay.
New L.L. Bean in Bridgewater
Bridgewater is a community that embraces the outdoors as part of daily life, and we’re proud to build a team that reflects that same energy and appreciation for time spent outside,” a district manager was quoted as saying by MyCentralJersey.
This will be L.L. Bean's fourth New Jersey location
The other Garden State stores are in Marlton, Freehold, and Paramus.
"Bridgewater’s strong ties to outdoor recreation made it a natural fit for our next location,” L.L. Bean Chief Retail Officer Greg Elder said.
Details about the opening date of the nearly 16,000-square-foot store and grand opening activities are expected to be announced soon.
