Live music will be returning to the Stone Pony this summer

Live music will be returning to the Stone Pony in Asbury Park this summer after being on hiatus due to COVID. The legendary venue will open for the Memorial Day Weekend with a live performance by the Nerds on Saturday, May 29. The show will be held in the new Stone Pony South Side beer garden; there will be tables set up in the spot where the Summer Stage will be later this summer.

In a statement to the Asbury Park Press, Stone Pony General Manager Caroline O’Toole said “Throughout the COVID crisis, the Stone Pony has hosted numerous live streams and online events to help support local musicians as well as to raise funds for Asbury Park and the state of New Jersey. But nothing beats a live performance, and we are incredibly thrilled to be able to re-open with live music events this summer. We have an incredible list of performers lined up for our Summer Music Series (on the Summer Stage) that begins in July, and we are now proudly opening the Stone Pony South Side, an outdoor extension of the traditional Stone Pony venue, with two live performances over the Memorial Day weekend to give our guests a fun-filled, COVID-safe way to enjoy these popular bands.” Sunday’s show will be Waiting on Mongo. Tickets for the shows are available from Ticketmaster.

The Summer Stage series will resume in July with Rise Against on the 31st; there are currently 11 shows scheduled, but more are expected to be added. Live performances were halted last year due to the pandemic, and whatever protocols are required at the time of the shows will be followed. Check the Stone Pony’s website for updates.

