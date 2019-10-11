Little Bruce? A list of Trump’s many nasty nicknames for people

President Trump held a campaign rally in Minnesota Thursday night, where once again the effort included the playing of Prince's "Purple Rain" even though Trump's campaign had promised they would stop using it. Prince's estate had complained in the past that they did not grant permission.

Now speaking of famous musicians, several others were mentioned by Trump and one was outright dissed. Bragging about his defeat over rival Hillary Clinton in 2016, Trump said, "I didn't need Beyonce and Jay Z...and I didn't need Little Bruce Springsteen!" This was reported by Breitbart.com.

Little Bruce Springsteen? I'm sure this wasn't another in a series of nasty, insulting nicknames Donald Trump has bestowed on so many; I'm sure he just had him confused with Little Steven from the E Street Band, right?

Wrong.

Of course there's bad blood between a liberal like Springsteen and Trump. In the past Springsteen has called Trump a "moron" and a "great embarrassment." He's also been on record saying, "The whole thing is tragic. Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy.”

After that, if anything Trump took it easy on The Boss. Now Bruce is on a legendary and long list of famous people to whom Donald Trump has assigned an ugly, insulting nickname. In some cases more than one nickname.

Off the top of my head, here's a list of Trump's nasty nicknames for politicians, journalists and other famous people.

Low IQ Maxine Waters = Rep. Maxine Waters

Horseface = Stormy Daniels

Pocahontas, The Indian, Goofy = Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Cryin' Chuck, Head Clown, Fake Tears = Sen. Chuck Shumer

Dumb Southerner = Jeff Sessions

Marbles in his Mouth = Tom Brokaw

Sloppy Carl = Carl Bernstein

Pencil Neck, Shifty Schiff = Adam Schiff

Little Marco = Sen. Marco Rubio

Wacky Jacky = Sen. Jacky Rosen

The Nutty Professor = Sen. Bernie Sanders

Foul Mouthed Omar = Rep. Ilhan Omar

Cheatin' Obama = Pres. Barack Obama

Jeff Flakey = Sen. Jeff Flake

Al Frankenstein = Sen. Al Franken

Sleepy Joe = Joe Biden

Crooked Hillary = Hillary Clinton

Alfred E. Neuman = Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Fredo = Chris Cuomo

Sissy = Graydon Carter

Dumb as a Rock = Mika Brzezinski

Psycho Joe = Joe Scarborough

Goofball Atheist = Penn Jillette

Miss Piggy = Alicia Machado

Fat Jerry = Rep. Jerry Nadler

I'm sure there are many more, but these are the ones I remember. These are pretty good if you're in a rap battle, but coming from the Oval Office they're just sad. Sad.

More from New Jersey 101.5