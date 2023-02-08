Listeners pick surprisingly great burger joints in NJ

New Jersey is known for its food. If you don't see it that way try moving out of state. Soon you'll realize how good you had it with real pizza, pork roll egg and cheese, to die for bagels, you name it, you'll miss it.

Let's talk burgers. Is there anything simpler to crave? Yet so many ways to have it.

You can have a celebrity chef like Bobby Flay create a gourmet burger or you can go to a place like White Castle that's so Jersey centric they made a movie out of it. (Harold and Kumar.)

You can get them in diners, in restaurants, in bars. But where are the best?

cheeseburger and fries on plate served with beer at restaurant rez-art loading...

We tasked our listeners with great burger recommendations for all parts of New Jersey and here's some of what they came up with.

White Rose

It's in Roselle and was called in by Dan. He says these thin smash type burgers are a good eight inches wide, bigger than Clark's White Diamond patties and served inside a stainless steel diner throwback.

Al's Airport Inn

Dave let us know about this gem in Ewing. It's a bar not far from Trenton Mercer Airport that runs shot specials, has live music and serves up a killer burger. It's also said to be a favorite of NJ101.5's Dennis Malloy.

Al’s Airport Inn Google Maps Al’s Airport Inn Google Maps loading...

Barnacle Bill's

A Rumson favorite, TJ nominated this place for best burger in New Jersey. He takes his medium with lettuce, tomato and onion and I'm getting hungry just thinking about it.

Yolk's On You

You'd never think a place known for good breakfast food would even have burgers let alone what Joe says is the best burger in the state. Find them in Sea Girt.

Flying W Airport

Blink and you'll miss it this is a tiny little airport facility in Medford. Tina swears there's a place within the airport that serves up the best burger you'll ever have

side view of man eating tasty burger with closed eyes LightFieldStudios loading...

Houston's

A nicer restaurant located in Hackensack, Gene called it in to say they do burgers better than anyone. Find them in the Riverside Square Mall.

The Chubby Pickle

This just sounds like a good time. In fact their slogan on their website reads "Never a dill moment." It's in Highlands and Teddy raves about their burger offerings. I'm guessing you'll want to take one with pickles.

jacoblund jacoblund loading...

Jackson Hole

Sure out west it's known for being a town in Wyoming. But here in Jersey it's known as a casual restaurant in Englewood famous for its burgers. Kevin swears by them.

Krug's Tavern

The ultimate winner of this unofficial contest was Krug's in Newark. It was called in by Sam, Michelle and Jim. It's a little hole in the wall on Wilson Avenue that's been around since 1932. The burgers are legendary. And guess who runs it? The family of Jake LaMotta the boxing legend. No raging bull, many say it's the best burger in the state.

Sam Doyle photo. Sam Doyle photo. loading...

