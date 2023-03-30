Listeners and Twitter react to New Jersey’s proposed ban on plastic utensils

The war on plastic continues in New Jersey. First, they banned single-use plastic bags, which we all know had many uses; now they're coming for our plastic utensils.

According to Eric Scott's article on nj1015.com:

The New Jersey Legislature is now considering a bill (A5331) that would ban businesses from automatically handing out single-use plastic utensils. If Gov. Phil Murphy passed and signed it into law, the ban would apply to take-out orders, restaurants, and food trucks. It applies to sports and entertainment venues, and New Jersey schools.

This means, among other things, you now have to remember to ask for your knife and fork before you leave the takeout window; lest you relive your memories of visiting "Medieval Times" where you would get a meal without utensils to feel what it was like in the "Middle Ages". That's where our leaders want to take us in New Jersey, back to the Middle Ages!

Perhaps we should walk around carrying forks and knives. Do we really want more people carrying knives in New Jersey? Think this through, people.

But wait, there's more from Eric's article!

The bill would also apply to single-use condiment packets, like ketchup, mustard, and soy sauce. No food service business operating in the State will be authorized to provide single-use plastic utensils or condiments to any customer, except upon, and in accordance with, the express request of that customer - Assembly Bill A5331"

Not done yet...

Restaurants with an in-house dining capacity of 50 or more would not be allowed to use any plastic utensils. Under the bill they are required to provide 'reusable, washable utensils.

So if this bill passes, we've been given a job. We now have to ask for our plastic forks, knives, spoons, condiments, etc like the children our government treats us as.

Of course, the restaurants aren't happy about it. You would think our lawmakers have better things to worry about in New Jersey, but apparently, they don't.

We talked about this on my radio show as well as Twitter and Facebook, and the results were pretty much not in favor:

