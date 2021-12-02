Listen to Spadea’s new project: Narrating a sci-fi thriller

I teamed up with New Jersey author Billy Dering on his latest novel, "Utopia Project: Everyone Must Die," to narrate the sci-fi thriller for his audiobook.

It's an exciting story about some unlikely survivors after an apocalyptic event who are reluctantly thrown into a fight to save humanity. It was a fun read for me and has so many local references that anyone from Jersey will enjoy it and be able to relate.

For Billy, this is a guy who is diggin' in with us and loves the Garden State. This is his first novel and it's the first book in a trilogy. I hope you enjoy the story as much as I did!

I'd love your feedback on the narration as well. The hardest part about narrating a book is the different characters. Accents, genders all have to sound authentic, but it's not a stage play so the voices can't be too dramatic. It was a great experience learning a new technique and I'm hooked.

I want to hear from you. Give the book a listen, you can get it on Amazon at utopiaproject.com

Utopia Project: Everyone Must Die, Narrated by Bill Spadea (Amazon screengrab)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US