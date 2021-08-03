More mask and vaccination mandates are coming in New Jersey, for both government workers and private businesses.

Target, Home Depot and McDonalds are among the national chains announcing all employees must mask up in areas where there is a high-transmission rate of COVID-19. In New Jersey, that's just about everywhere. Governor Phil Murphy announced new vaccination mandates for a good number of state employees, and hinted more to come.

Here is a rundown of the newest mandates:

High transmission areas

According to the CDC, 20 of New Jersey's 21 counties are classified as "substantial" or "high" COVID transmission areas. Only Warren County is out of those categories.

CDC COVID transmission map from 8/3/21

Target

In a statement, Target said they will "require face coverings for our team members, and strongly recommend face coverings for all guests" in areas of high transmission of COVID. The mask requirement is regardless of vaccination status. Target has 47 stores in New Jersey, including two in Warren County. No mandatory vaccination for employees.

Walmart

All employees are required to wear a mask in all stores and distribution centers located in counties with high or substantial transmission rates regardless of vaccination status. Customers are also encouraged to wear a face covering. Walmart also announced it is doubling the amount it is paying workers to get vaccinated from $75 to $150.

Home Depot

In a statement, the company said is will ask customers to mask up regardless of vaccination status. All "associates, contractors and vendors" are required to wear a mask. No mandatory vaccination for employees.

McDonalds

The company is requiring all employees to wear a mask in both company and franchise owned locations. No mandatory vaccination for employees.

Starbucks

A mandatory mask policy is now in effect at all location in the U.S. for employees. Masks are optional for customers. No mandatory vaccination for employees.

State Vaccine Mandate

Governor Phil Murphy says workers at New Jersey's state-run and some private health care facilities, nursing homes and high-risk, congregate living centers must get a COVID vaccine or undergo regular testing for the virus. Murphy also indicated a vaccine mandate may come for all government workers. However, the state's largest public employees union (CWA) has long held that any change to workplace rules, including vaccinations, must be addressed through collective bargaining.

School Vaccines

Jersey City Councilman James Solomon want's the city to impose a vaccine mandate for teachers and school employees. A spokesman for the city told NJ.com they will impose no new mandates until further guidance is received from state education officials. Gov. Murphy has left COVID mandates in the hands of local school districts, for now.

