List of the best steakhouses in New Jersey

According to the Daily Mail, the best in the state is the River Palm Terrace in Edgewater.

Since I've never been there I can't speak to it personally although I will be trying to get there in the next few months!

I can vouch for a few steak houses that are outstanding and MUST be on your list for a special occasion.

The first is in Central Jersey, Somerville specifically. It's one of our favorites and it's close to home.

Wolfgang's is consistently delicious and has a bit of an old-world feel, with shared sides and waiters in white coats. The bar is a great social scene for after-work gatherings or to eat a full meal.

The second is the steakhouse in Parsippany, The Capital Grille on Route 10. Another great bar scene and formal dining with a fantastic wine list and outstanding cuts of beef.

The other great steakhouse is at the Shore, The Butcher Block. Wow is this a great place, the best meat around, has excellent staff, and a creative chef serving up awesome sides and apps.

Jersey does have great food. Steakhouses are the perfect place to wine and dine business connections, and political allies, celebrate milestones in your life, and just feed a craving of having a great steak.

What's your go-to steak house in Jersey? Hit us up on the free NJ 101.5 app and we'll add your faves to the list.

