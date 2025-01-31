Lisa Kudrow and NJ’s Mira Sorvino bring Romy and Michele back 

You might want to grab a Post-It note and jot down a reminder. Romy and Michele are having a reunion. Again.

When the two met up for “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” it was 1997. Bill Clinton was still in the White House. Lisa Kudrow, who played Michele in the comedy, was just ending season 3 of “Friends.”

The “Smelly Cat” song was just a year old. More like Smelly Kitten!

2024 Art of Elysium Heaven Gala Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP loading...

Mira Sorvino, who was raised in Tenafly, New Jersey, had just won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Mighty Aphrodite.”

28 years later news is out that Sorvino and Kudrow are in final talks for a “Romy and Michele High School Reunion” sequel.

At that first reunion they attended the ladies, especially Romy, were worried they hadn’t accomplished enough in life.

Determined to impress their former classmates they hatched a fake story they invented Post-It notes. Of course it blows up in their face.

Romy And Michele Premiere 1997 AP loading...

The Hollywood Reporter says a sequel is definitely in the works. Sorvino and Kudrow would be executive producers. Robin Schiff, who wrote the original is back as writer and “Better Nate Than Never” director Tim Federle will direct.

We have to assume the plot will surround a 35 or 40-year high school reunion. I can’t imagine anything more dreadful to attend after the Post-It note debacle at the 10th reunion. Though I’m sure Robin Schiff did.

The Hollywood Reporter says the project is expected to begin filming in June with locations in and around Los Angeles the most likely.

28th Annual SAG Awards - Show Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

