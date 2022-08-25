A Linwood man has been sentenced to a year in jail and five years of probation for causing injuries to his puppy that later resulted in its death.

Kyle Blythe, 24, can not own nor live with a pet for the next five years, and must complete community service, as part of his sentence that was handed down on Wednesday.

Police in December 2020 were contacted by staff at the Absecon Veterinary Hospital after Bythe's puppy, a 4-month-old pit bull named Dolce, was treated for severe blunt force trauma and presented with numerous signs of blunt force trauma to her head and body. She died as a result of the injuries.

Through an investigation, police determined that Blythe caused the injuries after becoming angry with Dolce when she chewed on some of his clothing.

According to BreakingAC, Blythe brought the injured puppy to the home of a friend, who then brought it to the animal hospital.

A plea by Blythe called for 364 days in county jail and a term of probation, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. The five-year probation term is the maximum allowed by law.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

