Hungry fans of Popeyes' new chicken sandwich eagerly lined up for its awaited return on Sunday at the chain's New Jersey locations — in at least two separate cases, taking out a lane of a highway with backed-up cars.

The crispy buttermilk battered and hand breaded white meat chicken filet was an instant hit when it was introduced last summer and quickly sold out, with the promise of a permanent return to the menu of its 3,000 restaurants nationwide.

Sunday was the day.

There was a long line of cars on Route 22 in Union Township for the sandwich, and a steady line at the counter of about 15 deep all day Sunday, according to RLS Metro Breaking News.

Tommy Farrell, a part-time producer for New Jersey 101.5, said he and his brother waited an hour at the drive-thru at the store on Route 37 in Toms River.

"It was so crazy that the clerk asked us if we wanted to clock in and start working cause they needed help. No ,they were not kidding," Farrell said.

Virginia Bellamy posted video on her Facebook page of the line of cars waiting to get into the Popeyes on Route 130 in Willingboro on Sunday.

"Desperate for the chicken sandwich. Just take your butt to Chick-fil-A and get a chicken sandwich," Bellamy wrote.

One thing she apparent'y didn't consider — Chick-fil-A is closed on Sunday (which some online have suggested is why Popeyes chose the day to bring its own sandwich back).

“We plan to offer it to our guests for a long time,” a Popeye’s representative told CNN. “We are confident that we’ll be able to meet the demand.”

A message to Popeyes corporate offices was not immediately returned. The phone went unanswered to Popeyes locations in Ewing, Hamilton, Lawrence and Toms River Monday morning.

A line at the counter of Popeyes Chicken in Union (RLS Metro Breaking News)

