Linden, NJ mayor beefs up police presence after liquor store attack

LINDEN — Mayor Derek Armstead is increasing patrols after a customer threw bottles of wine at cashiers when he didn't have enough money to pay for his purchase.

Video captured the angry customer at Beno's Liquors in Linden grabbing bottles of red from a display and hurling them on Nov. 30 as the staff tried to protect themselves. Linden police said the man also threatened to kill the workers.

The attack caused an estimated $3,000 worth of damage, according to police.

Linden police spokesman Capt. Christopher Guenther told New Jersey 101.5 the incident remains under investigation.

The mayor visited the store Monday after the video was released and listened to concerns about recent incidents at the store, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Armstead said there would be an increased police presence in the shopping area on Wood Avenue.

Armstead said he believed the man suffers from a mental health issue.

Linden police asked anyone with information about this incident to call 908-474-8552 or share information anonymously via email to crimetips@lpdnj.org.

