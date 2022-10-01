Lighthouse Challenge of NJ is back with night climbs added for 2022

October is officially here, and with it comes one of The Garden State's most popular events.

The Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey is returning for the 2022 season, happening Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.

Along with hitting up many of New Jersey's lighthouses, the challenge also includes Squan Beach Life Saving Station, The Barnegat Light Museum, U.S Life Saving Station 30, and Tatham Life Saving Station.

This year's challenge also includes night climbs, occurring at three of New Jersey's lighthouses on Saturday, Oct. 15 only.

Also part of the challenge is a virtual visit to the Delaware Bay Lights, as well as a visit to The New Jersey Lighthouse Society. All are part of this annual two-day challenge.

One thing you may notice is there's no official map to help guide you from location to location, and that's intentional. According to lighthousechallengenj.com, there's no map "because it's up to participants to figure out the route they'll use to get to all the sites and, since you can start at any of the sites on the Challenge and visit them in any order, everyone's route may be different."

Check out all of New Jersey's lighthouses below, including those that are participating in this year's Lighthouse Challenge. Those participating in this year's night climbs are also listed below.

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, as well as those participating in the Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey. (The list below is organized alphabetically by county)

The 2022 Lighthouse Challenge of New Jersey happening Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m to 6 p.m, with night climbs happening Saturday, Oct. 15 from 6 p.m till 8 p.m.