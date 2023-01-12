Light of Day Winterfest 2023 begins. Will Bruce show up? Here’s the lineup
The Light of Day Foundation Winterfest 23, which has raised over $6 million to fight Parkinson's disease, is going on through Jan. 20 in Asbury Park, Red Bank, and Montclair as well as New York City, and Philadelphia.
Will Bruce Springsteen show up? He has appeared in 12 of the 20 so far and has been rehearsing at the Vogel in Red Bank.
I spoke with LOD Executive Director Tony Pallagrosi about the event.
"125 artists over 28 shows throughout January in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, NYC, and Philly. Some of the highlighted artists include John Waite, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, Willie Nile, The Weeklings, Jill Hennessy, Jeffrey Gaines, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Fantastic Cat, Adam Ezra, Jesse Malin, Williams Honors, James Maddock, and list goes on."
What do you like best about it?
"I like the fellowship and spirit of the people who attend. They come for the right reasons and support our mission to utilize the awesome power of music to raise money and awareness for our 23-year quest to end Parkinson's Disease, ALS, and PSP in our lifetime."
What are your best LOD memories?
"No brainer, singing Thunder Road next to Bruce Springsteen on the Paramount stage in Asbury Park!"
Here's the lineup taken from the Light of Day website.
Thursday, January 12
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Kickoff
Lineup: Steve Forbert, Williams Honor, James Maddock, Fantastic Cat, Adam Ezra Band and Lisa Bouchelle and The Bleu
Asbury Lanes
Asbury Park, NJ
6:55 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Sandy Mack’s WonderJam Deluxe
Lineup: Best bands and performers of NJ’s Jam Scene
The Wonder Bar
Asbury Park, NJ
7:15 p.m.
Wonderbarasburypark.com
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Bluehawk Records Showcase
Langosta Lounge
Asbury Park, NJ
8 p.m.
Free Admission
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Open Mic
The Sound Booth at The Asbury Hotel
Asbury Park, NJ
7 p.m.
Friday, January 13
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Friday Night at The Wonder Bar
Lineup: Dave Hause & The Mermaid, The Weeklings, Bobby Mahoney & Seventh Son and The Wag
The Wonder Bar
Asbury Park, NJ
6:55 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Asbury Park Yacht Club
Lineup: Stringbean & The Boardwalk Social Club
Asbury Park Yacht Club
Asbury Park, NJ
8 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Asbury Angels Induction
Lineup: Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers, Willie Nile, Tangiers Blues Band, Miss Emily, Jarod Clemons, Kulick, Adam Ezra, Ben Arnold, Evan Rotella and Ian Seaholm
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
6:55 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Acoustic Carousel
Lineup: Pete Scherer, Cara Smith, Alex English, Chelsea Palerno, Paul Whistler, Quincy Mumford, Ryan Gregg, Joshua Mark, Lilly Marshall, Renee Maskin, Mojo Hand and Sunlight
Langosta Lounge
Asbury Park, NJ
8 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Silverball Night of Covers
Lineup: Joe D’ Urso & Stone Caravan, Dead Air, Kenny K, Me and Bobby D and Freddy & The Phantoms
Silverball Museum Arcade
Asbury Park, NJ
7:30 p.m.
Silverballmuseum.com/Asbury-park
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Friday Night at the Supper Club
Lineup: Legendary guitarist Albert Lee and The Billy Hector Band
Tim McLoones Supper Club
Asbury Park, NJ
7:30 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Best of National Touring Tribute Bands
Lineup: TUSK (Ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac) and Late For The Sky (Celebrating the music of Jackson Browne)
Count Basie Center for the Arts
Red Bank, NJ
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, January 14
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Bob’s Birthday Bash – The Main Event
Lineup: John Waite, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, Dave Hause, Jesse Malin, The Weeklings, Joe D’Urso, Jill Hennessy, Williams Honor, Fantastic Cat and more
Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre
Red Bank, NJ
6:30 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Asbury Blues
Lineup: Billy Walton Band, Norman Seldin Band, Jobonanno & Godsons of Soul, Peter V Blues Train, Indigo Mane, Pam McCoy, Ian Seaholm, Boccigalupe & the Badboys
The Wonder Bar
Asbury Park, NJ
12:30 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 All Together Now (The Beatles Acoustic)
Lineup: Bob Burger, James Maddock, Jeffrey Gaines, Adam Ezra, Emily Grove, Pam McCoy, Jillian McCoy/Ron Haney, John Kasun and Ben Arnold
12:30 p.m.
Venue TBA
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters in the Round
Lineup: Hosted by Johnny Grushecky, Bobby Mahoney and Zack Sandler
Transparent Clinch Gallery
Asbury Park, NJ
12 p.m.
Sunday, January 15
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Cover Me
Lineup: Marc Ribler’s Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, Bob Burger & The Red Shoes (Elvis Costello), Eddie Testa Band, The One Hit Wonders and more
The Wonder Bar
Asbury Park, NJ
1:30 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Next Generation
Lineup: Rockit, Double A, Jake Ryan Band, Maddie, Rock’n Music Academy, Green Planet Band, Atomic Battery, School of Rock and more
The Stone Pony
Asbury Park, NJ
12:15 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters By The Sea I
Lineup: Stella Mrowicki, Jake Mathison, Mary McCrink, Joe Alton Miller, Chuck DeBryan, Sean Tobin, Arlon Bennett and more
Watermark
Asbury Park, NJ
12:15 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters By The Sea II
Lineup: Nick Ryan, Dave Vargo, Jeffrey Campbell, Gerry Perlinski, Victoria Taylor, Kyle Ward, Jake Thistle, Taylor Tote, Arlan Feiles, Tess Cameron and Jeff Slate
Langosta Lounge
Asbury Park, NJ
3 p.m.
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters By The Sea III
Lineup: Joe Grushecky, Willie Nile, James Maddock, Marc Ribler, Jeffrey Gaines, Miss Emily, Ben Arnold, Joe D’Urso, Lisa Bouchelle, Joe Rapolla, Glenn Alexander & Oria Aspen, Fantastic Cat, Emily Grove and Christine Martucci.
Tim McLoone’s Supper Club
Asbury Park, NJ
6:15 p.m.
Friday, January 20
Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters In The Round
Lineup: Willie Nile, Guy Davis, Jill Hennessy, Jeffrey Gaines, James Maddock, Joe D’Urso, Daniella Cotton, Jake Thistle, Rick Winowski, Williams Honor and Jon Caspi
Outpost In The Burbs
Montclair, NJ
8 p.m.
For tickets and more info click here
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.