Light of Day Winterfest 2023 begins. Will Bruce show up? Here’s the lineup

The Light of Day Foundation Winterfest 23, which has raised over $6 million to fight Parkinson's disease, is going on through Jan. 20 in Asbury Park, Red Bank, and Montclair as well as New York City, and Philadelphia.

Will Bruce Springsteen show up? He has appeared in 12 of the 20 so far and has been rehearsing at the Vogel in Red Bank.

I spoke with LOD Executive Director Tony Pallagrosi about the event.

"125 artists over 28 shows throughout January in Asbury Park, Red Bank, Montclair, NYC, and Philly. Some of the highlighted artists include John Waite, Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers, Willie Nile, The Weeklings, Jill Hennessy, Jeffrey Gaines, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Fantastic Cat, Adam Ezra, Jesse Malin, Williams Honors, James Maddock, and list goes on."

What do you like best about it?

"I like the fellowship and spirit of the people who attend. They come for the right reasons and support our mission to utilize the awesome power of music to raise money and awareness for our 23-year quest to end Parkinson's Disease, ALS, and PSP in our lifetime."

What are your best LOD memories?

"No brainer, singing Thunder Road next to Bruce Springsteen on the Paramount stage in Asbury Park!"

Here's the lineup taken from the Light of Day website.

attachment-Steve Forbert loading...

Thursday, January 12

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Kickoff

Lineup: Steve Forbert, Williams Honor, James Maddock, Fantastic Cat, Adam Ezra Band and Lisa Bouchelle and The Bleu

Asbury Lanes

Asbury Park, NJ

6:55 p.m.

Asburylanes.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Sandy Mack’s WonderJam Deluxe

Lineup: Best bands and performers of NJ’s Jam Scene

The Wonder Bar

Asbury Park, NJ

7:15 p.m.

Wonderbarasburypark.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Bluehawk Records Showcase

Langosta Lounge

Asbury Park, NJ

8 p.m.

Free Admission

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Open Mic

The Sound Booth at The Asbury Hotel

Asbury Park, NJ

7 p.m.

www.theasburyhotel.com

Friday, January 13

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Friday Night at The Wonder Bar

attachment-Dave Hause & The Mermaid loading...

Lineup: Dave Hause & The Mermaid, The Weeklings, Bobby Mahoney & Seventh Son and The Wag

The Wonder Bar

Asbury Park, NJ

6:55 p.m.

Wonderbarasburypark.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Asbury Park Yacht Club

attachment-Stringbean & The Boardwalk Social Club loading...

Lineup: Stringbean & The Boardwalk Social Club

Asbury Park Yacht Club

Asbury Park, NJ

8 p.m.

Apyachtclub.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Asbury Angels Induction

attachment-Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers loading...

Lineup: Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers, Willie Nile, Tangiers Blues Band, Miss Emily, Jarod Clemons, Kulick, Adam Ezra, Ben Arnold, Evan Rotella and Ian Seaholm

The Stone Pony

Asbury Park, NJ

6:55 p.m.

Stoneponyonline.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Acoustic Carousel

Lineup: Pete Scherer, Cara Smith, Alex English, Chelsea Palerno, Paul Whistler, Quincy Mumford, Ryan Gregg, Joshua Mark, Lilly Marshall, Renee Maskin, Mojo Hand and Sunlight

Langosta Lounge

Asbury Park, NJ

8 p.m.

Langostalounge.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Silverball Night of Covers

attachment-Joe D’ Urso & Stone Caravan loading...

Lineup: Joe D’ Urso & Stone Caravan, Dead Air, Kenny K, Me and Bobby D and Freddy & The Phantoms

Silverball Museum Arcade

Asbury Park, NJ

7:30 p.m.

Silverballmuseum.com/Asbury-park

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Friday Night at the Supper Club

attachment-The Billy Hector Band loading...

Lineup: Legendary guitarist Albert Lee and The Billy Hector Band

Tim McLoones Supper Club

Asbury Park, NJ

7:30 p.m.

Timmcloonessupperclub.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Best of National Touring Tribute Bands

attachment-TUSK loading...

Lineup: TUSK (Ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac) and Late For The Sky (Celebrating the music of Jackson Browne)

Count Basie Center for the Arts

Red Bank, NJ

7:30 p.m.

theBasie.org

Saturday, January 14

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Bob’s Birthday Bash – The Main Event

Lineup: John Waite, Joe Grushecky & The Houserockers, Willie Nile, Dave Hause, Jesse Malin, The Weeklings, Joe D’Urso, Jill Hennessy, Williams Honor, Fantastic Cat and more

Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre

Red Bank, NJ

6:30 p.m.

theBasie.org

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Asbury Blues

Lineup: Billy Walton Band, Norman Seldin Band, Jobonanno & Godsons of Soul, Peter V Blues Train, Indigo Mane, Pam McCoy, Ian Seaholm, Boccigalupe & the Badboys

The Wonder Bar

Asbury Park, NJ

12:30 p.m.

Wonderbarasburypark.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 All Together Now (The Beatles Acoustic)

attachment-James Maddock loading...

Lineup: Bob Burger, James Maddock, Jeffrey Gaines, Adam Ezra, Emily Grove, Pam McCoy, Jillian McCoy/Ron Haney, John Kasun and Ben Arnold

12:30 p.m.

Venue TBA

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters in the Round

Lineup: Hosted by Johnny Grushecky, Bobby Mahoney and Zack Sandler

Transparent Clinch Gallery

Asbury Park, NJ

12 p.m.

Transparentclinchgallery.com

Sunday, January 15

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Cover Me

attachment-Eddie Testa Band loading...

Lineup: Marc Ribler’s Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, Bob Burger & The Red Shoes (Elvis Costello), Eddie Testa Band, The One Hit Wonders and more

The Wonder Bar

Asbury Park, NJ

1:30 p.m.

Wonderbarasburypark.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Next Generation

attachment-Green Planet Band loading...

Lineup: Rockit, Double A, Jake Ryan Band, Maddie, Rock’n Music Academy, Green Planet Band, Atomic Battery, School of Rock and more

The Stone Pony

Asbury Park, NJ

12:15 p.m.

StonePonyOnline.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters By The Sea I

attachment-Stella Mrowicki loading...

Lineup: Stella Mrowicki, Jake Mathison, Mary McCrink, Joe Alton Miller, Chuck DeBryan, Sean Tobin, Arlon Bennett and more

Watermark

Asbury Park, NJ

12:15 p.m.

watermarkap.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters By The Sea II

Lineup: Nick Ryan, Dave Vargo, Jeffrey Campbell, Gerry Perlinski, Victoria Taylor, Kyle Ward, Jake Thistle, Taylor Tote, Arlan Feiles, Tess Cameron and Jeff Slate

Langosta Lounge

Asbury Park, NJ

3 p.m.

langostalounge.com

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters By The Sea III

Lineup: Joe Grushecky, Willie Nile, James Maddock, Marc Ribler, Jeffrey Gaines, Miss Emily, Ben Arnold, Joe D’Urso, Lisa Bouchelle, Joe Rapolla, Glenn Alexander & Oria Aspen, Fantastic Cat, Emily Grove and Christine Martucci.

Tim McLoone’s Supper Club

Asbury Park, NJ

6:15 p.m.

timmcloonessupperclub.com

Friday, January 20

Light of Day WinterFest 2023 Songwriters In The Round

Willie Nile AP loading...

Lineup: Willie Nile, Guy Davis, Jill Hennessy, Jeffrey Gaines, James Maddock, Joe D’Urso, Daniella Cotton, Jake Thistle, Rick Winowski, Williams Honor and Jon Caspi

Outpost In The Burbs

Montclair, NJ

8 p.m.

outpostintheburbs.org

For tickets and more info click here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Top 40 Debut Rock Albums You get only one shot at a first impression.