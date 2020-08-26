Lidl grocery stores announces yet more stores in New Jersey

German discount grocery store chain Lidl has announced that their expansion in New Jersey will grow even more aggressive as they plan to open ten new stores. According to the Patch, the new stores, all of which are scheduled to open by the end of 2021 will be in:

Harbor View Marketplace in Bayonne

Hooper Ave in Brick

Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township

South Ave in Garwood

Delsea Drive in Glassboro

Blackwood in Gloucester Township

Brunswick Pike in Lawrenceville

Kinderkamack Rd in Park Ridge

Park Ave in Weehawken

St. Georges Ave in Woodbridge

Lidl opened its first New Jersey store in 2017 and currently operates ten stores in the Garden State; the expansion will double its footprint in New Jersey. The existing New Jersey stores, including four opened since February, are in Bergenfield, Eatontown, Hazlet, Lacey, Union, Vineland, North Brunswick, Burlington Township, Howell, and Cherry Hill. According to the company, the new locations will bring 400 new jobs to the state.

Nationally, Lidl plans fifty new stores, all in east coast states, spread across Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. That will bring the chain’s total number of stores in the US to 150; it operates over 11,000 worldwide in thirty-two countries, employing 287,000 people. According to the company’s press release, Lidl will invest more than $500 million in the new stores and will create about 2,000 new jobs across these communities. Lidl offers a leading wages and benefits package that includes healthcare insurance for all full and part-time employees. Lidl offers an ever-changing selection of food and non-food specials brought in each Wednesday for a limited time. The rotating non-food selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys, outdoor furniture, and more.

The timeline for opening the new New Jersey stores has not been announced.

