NEWARK — A temporary license suspension has been approved for a veterinarian whose actions allegedly resulted in the untimely death of several animals, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs.

Ehren Seth Yablon, the owner of Newark Veterinary Hospital, had been charged in April with animal cruelty and other offenses.

Unannounced inspections of his office, meanwhile, uncovered rodent feces, medical waste, expired and improperly stored medication, and a dead cat stored in a crate on top of a freezer, according to officials.

"The serious criminal charges faced by this veterinarian, if proven, would be clear violations of the professional standards every licensed practitioner must abide by," said Cari Fais, acting director of the DCA. "We are protecting the public and the integrity of the profession by securing the surrender of this veterinarian's license."

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Yablon was the subject of several consumer complaints. In one instance, the state alleges, Yablon informed the owner of a 7-year-old bulldog that the animal had died during surgery when it had actually passed while being prepared for the procedure. An examination of the dog showed that no surgery was ever performed.

Yablon also neglected to properly care for three husky puppies, according to the verified complaint. Despite one of the puppies testing positive for canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease, the three puppies were caged together in the defendant's office. After one of the puppies passed away in the shared kennel, it was not removed, and a second puppy passed away two days later.

The temporary license suspension precludes Yablon from serving as a veterinarian in New Jersey. He also cannot enter the premises of his practice during business hours or when patients may be present.

The facility is still running on Wilson Avenue.

