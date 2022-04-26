NEWARK — The owner of a veterinary hospital has been charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty, and other charges related to the mistreatment of dogs under his care, according to officials.

New Jersey officials have filed for a temporary suspension of Ehren Yablon's license to practice. The 44-year-old Hillside resident owns Newark Veterinary Hospital.

According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, a dog owner brought her English bulldog to the hospital on June 28 for examination related to a bloody discharge. It's alleged that the defendant performed bloodwork and administered medicine, and told the owner that the dog needed surgery. When the owner returned the next day, she was told that the dog had died during surgery. A follow-up examination showed that no surgery was ever performed.

Yablon also neglected to properly care for three husky puppies, authorities say. Despite one of the puppies testing positive for canine parvovirus, a highly infectious disease, the three puppies were caged together in the defendant's office. One puppy died, alongside its two siblings.

It's also alleged that Yablon charged the owner of the puppies for services that were never rendered, and refused to release the puppies until he was paid.

Yablon is scheduled to make his first court appearance on May 17.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Update: NJ arrests in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot A year later, more than 20 people from New Jersey have been charged with involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.