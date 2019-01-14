LGBTQ students still being bullied in New Jersey

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender students continue to be on the receiving end of bullying in New Jersey, according to a report on NJSpotlight.com . Seventy-nine percent of the high school students were subjected to homophobic remarks with 14% hearing it from school staff, twenty percent faced physical harassment with nine percent were assaulted, but those numbers were actually lower than the national averages.

The 2017 survey was conducted by GLSEN, an organization that tries to improve the lives of LGBTQ students. GLSEN found that almost half of the students who were on the receiving end of a HIB (harassment, intimidation, or bullying) incident did not report it to school authorities. Of the students who did report the incident, "only a third said their report led to an effective staff intervention.” New Jersey implemented the “Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights” for students in 2011.

