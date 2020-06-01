‘Leverage’ director tweets me that the show’s coming back

As anyone who listens to my show knows, I'm a big fan of "Leverage." The show ran from 2008-12 and starred Timothy Hutton as Nathan Ford, an insurance investigator who loses his 8-year-old son because his company refused to pay for a procedure that could have saved him. He goes on to form a vigilante group containing a "hitter" Eliot Spencer played by Christian Kane, a "hacker" played by a very young Aldis Hodge, a "grifter" played by Gina Belman and a thief played by Beth Riesgraf.

Each week they lived up to their opening credo. "The rich and powerful take what they want, we steal it back for you." Not only did they try to save the world, they also ended up saving themselves with a deeply bonded relationship that also got you hooked.

The series finale surprised its fans by running Christmas Day 2012 and since then I've constantly checked to see if there was any news of a reboot.

Finally, after seeing a tweet by series director Dean Devlin about a Librarians marathon, I took a chance by tweeting back asking if the series would ever come back. Imagine my surprise when he responded.

It turns out the reboot will bring back all of the original cast except for Timothy Hutton who will be replaced by Noah Wylie. I'm not sure how they're going to explain away Nathan Ford, who's story was central to the show.

Devlin told Deadline:

“Since the day it was cancelled, I’ve longed to return to the world of Leverage. The show, the characters, the cast and the people who made it happen all hold a very special place in my heart,” said Devlin. “Our new series with Amazon Studios and IMDb TV is a re-imagining of the original premise. While Leverage centered on a crusade to avenge the death of a child, this series is propelled forward as a redemption story of misdeeds that need amends. I could not be more excited and fired up about returning to the world of Hitter, Hacker, Grifter, Thief!!”

I could not be more excited about it either, nor could some of my Twitter followers who saw the exchange.

