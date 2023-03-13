Let’s play ‘Survivor New Jersey’

When you hear Gloria Gaynor sing "I Will Survive," do you think of New Jersey? When you think about all that we have to "survive" in this "Garden State", it may be a better song than "Born To Run," which many believe should be our state song. Perhaps the lyric, "we gotta get out while we're young."

According to a recent survey by primalsurvivor.net, 54% of New Jerseyians consider themselves survivalists. Considering all that we have been through together, including Superstorm Sandy, ridiculously high taxes, and a government that fights our thriving every step of the way as far as doing business and so much more; they're not wrong.

That's why, when CBS tries to come up with exotic places to film their "Survivor" series, I say, why not try New Jersey? Especially now that we've become so friendly to the television and film industry.

If Jeff Probst wanted to bring his contestants here to play "Survivor: New Jersey", what would some of the challenges be? For us, it's stuff we face every day.

(Photo: Jersey Shore, thinkstock) (Photo: Jersey Shore, thinkstock) loading...

Jersey Shore Obstacle Course: Contestants must navigate an obstacle course of dirty needles and trash. The contest includes a mix of physical challenges and mental puzzles inspired by the Jersey Shore.

Richard Rutenberg

The Sopranos cast (Photo: Getty Images) The Sopranos cast (Photo: Getty Images) loading...

Sopranos Trivia

Contestants would be seated at a table decorated like the Bada Bing! strip club from the show, complete with red velvet curtains, dim lighting, and a bar with drinks and snacks. The host of the challenge, dressed in a sharp suit and fedora, would welcome the contestants with a thick New Jersey accent, and explain the rules of the game. The questions would cover a variety of topics related to the show, including characters, plot points, quotes, and memorable scenes. The looser winds up in a barrel on the side of the Turnpike.

NJ turnpike Exit 9 (Photo: Google Maps) NJ turnpike Exit 9 (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Exit Ramp Endurance

Contestants must hold onto a metal bar suspended over a highway exit ramp for as long as possible, with the last person hanging on declared the winner.

Turnpike Traffic Jam

Contestants must navigate a maze of cones and obstacles while riding on a small go-kart, simulating the experience of driving on the notoriously congested New Jersey Turnpike.

(Photo: Pork Roll, Getty Images) (Photo: Pork Roll, Getty Images) loading...

Taylor Ham Tasting Challenge

Contestants are blindfolded and asked to taste a variety of pork roll (also known as Taylor Ham) products and identify which brand is which.

Garden State Scavenger Hunt

Contestants are given a list of clues and must explore the state to collect various items, with the first person to collect all the items declared the winner.

Atlantic City Coastline (Photo: Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) Atlantic City Coastline (Photo: Kylie Moore, Townsquare Media) loading...

Atlantic City Poker Tournament

Contestants compete in a high-stakes poker tournament, with the winner receiving immunity from the next tribal council.

Boardwalk Balancing Act

Contestants must balance a stack of sandbags on a plank of wood while walking along a narrow boardwalk.

Cranberry Bog (Photo: NJ Dept. of Agriculture) Cranberry Bog (Photo: NJ Dept. of Agriculture) loading...

Cranberry Bog Race

Contestants must navigate a muddy cranberry bog while carrying a heavy bag of cranberries, with the first person to reach the end declared the winner.

Pine Barrens Survival Challenge

Contestants must build a shelter and start a fire in the dense and isolated Pine Barrens wilderness, and the last person remaining wins.

(Photo: Adam Berkecz, Unsplash) (Photo: Adam Berkecz, Unsplash) loading...

Traffic circles

Walsh Jackie

Walking into the tax collector's office

Howard Vogel

Wildwood (Photo: Getty Images) Wildwood, NJ (Photo: Getty Images) loading...

Walk barefoot in August from the Wildwood Boardwalk to the ocean.

Fred Lo

If you eat the fish from the Salem River and survive you get full immunity.

Evan Grollman

Newark Liberty International Airport (Photo: Bud McCormick) Newark Liberty International Airport (Photo: Bud McCormick) loading...

Newark Airport

Steve Eccles

Going north on the parkway at 8 a.m. weekdays. At the Driscol Bridge, exit to 440 (Outterbridge crossing) from the farthest left lane.

Russell Bien

Fly (Photo: Jin Yeong Kim, Unsplash) Fly (Photo: Jin Yeong Kim, Unsplash) loading...

Avoiding Horseflies in Brigantine

John Kensil

Camden

Rich Carucci

3D rendering of Deleware River between Philadelphia, PA, and Camden, NJ (Photo: Google Maps) 3D rendering of Deleware River between Philadelphia, PA, and Camden, NJ (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Swimming across the Delaware River from Philly to Camden

Michael Catullo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

