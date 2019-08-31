Join me for the season finale of the Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, Sept 4!

This week I welcome, from Motor City Revue, Layonne Holmes and Ricky Collins, the very funny John Pizzi, and backwards spelling sensation Cara Daniello. The lovely Jasmine will be there and as always we'll play stump the Big Band with the best house band in North America, Pat Guadagno & The Big Band!

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Fireworks to follow every show if weather permits. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019