Latest online scam in NJ targets former shoppers of bankrupt store

Scammers have pounced on the news Joann Fabrics declaring bankruptcy and moving to close all of their physical stores.

BBB Scam Tracker says scammers are creating "going out of business" and liquidation sites resembling the real thing. You might spot an add for one, and if clicked, you'd be taken to a website which seems completely legitimate. The JOANN Fabrics logo and images litter the page, and all merchandise you may be familiar with has 80-90% discounts. Adding these items to your cart may offer additional promotions to lower the price further.

But this is a classic case of "too good to be true." For one, Joann Fabrics issued a statement on Instagram last week warning customers about these exact scam sites, adding that online shopping is no longer available. Furthermore, the URL is unambiguously fake, not matching joann.com. And these allegedly unbeatable prices are a brazen attempt by scammers to swipe personal and financial information from unassuming individuals.

BBB Scam Tracker said it has received over 200 reports of the fake Joann sites.

It's important to always cross-reference a website an add brought you too with a quick browser search for the official site. Also, being wary of incredible deals and avoiding suspicious ad links on social media are good tips. An immediate red flag should always be requests for more sensitive information, like a Social Security number. And whenever you're online shopping, using a credit card provides additional fraud protection versus a debit card.

