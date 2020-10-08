Latest ballot snafu: Burlington envelopes improperly sealed

A printing company used the wrong kind of envelope sealer on election mail sent to several thousand voters in Evesham, Willingboro and Lumberton, the latest snafu in this year's election.

All registered New Jersey voters will be mailed a ballot to return through the U.S. Postal Service or at election drop-boxes in their home county.

Burlington County Clerk Joanne Schwartz told News 12 New Jersey that the Postal Service brought the issue to their attention, which has since been corrected.

The envelopes had been sealed with circular stickers, which risked allowing the envelopes to open before they reached voters' mailboxes.

The clerk told News 12 that voters should check to make sure the election mailing includes a ballot, instruction letter, certified ballot envelope and a prepaid postage envelope. Voters have to seal their ballot in the certified envelope before tucking it into the prepaid mailing envelope.

Any voter needing a new ballot should contact the clerk's office.

Schwartz on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Other issues with ballots around the state include nearly 7,000 voters in Teaneck receiving a ballot that listed the wrong congressional candidates and several dozen voters in Point Pleasant receiving ballots for the wrong municipality.

The Union County clerk urged people to mail the correct ballot after receiving several that had been meant for the July 7 primary. Voters that mistakenly sent in their primary ballot for this election can still return or mail in their general election ballot and their primary ballot will be discarded, the clerk said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ