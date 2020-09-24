Several dozen Point Pleasant residents received the wrong mail-in ballots from the Ocean County Clerk's Office.

Ocean County Clerk Scott Colabella said it was due to “human error” that happened when workers were putting ballots in envelopes in the clerk's office.

Colabella said 73 ballots with Long Beach candidates were incorrectly sent to Point Pleasant. Of those, 34 ballots have been returned. Those ballots are a fraction of the 14,605 voters in Point Pleasant.

"We urge all Point Pleasant voters to closely examine their Vote by Mail Ballot to ensure that Point Pleasant Borough is printed at the top portion. Should Long Beach Township be printed at the top portion the voter can simply call the County Clerk’s office at 732-929-2018 and we will re-issue the correct ballot," Colabella, an elected Republican, said.

Ballots can be brought to the County Clerk's Office on Washington Street in Toms River.

"We take very seriously the importance of accuracy in administering the election process and regret any innocent human error that may occur in processing a record volume of over 400,000 Vote by Mail Ballots to voters," Colabella said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said all New Jersey voters will receive a mailed ballot, which can be returned via the U.S. Postal Service or dropped off at county ballot drop boxes. Voters can vote in person at limited polling stations but will be asked to fill out a provisional paper ballot, which means that their vote will not be counted immediately.

The all-Republican Board of Freeholders in Ocean County passed a resolution in favor of in-person voting because of concerns about voter fraud, voter disenfranchisement, mail delays, the increased costs and delays in counting votes.

"Voter 'choice' should refer to 'how' to vote not just 'who' to vote for in a given election cycle," the county resolution said.

Colabella said as of Thursday, voters in 26 of the 33 municipalities in Ocean County have been sent ballots with the goal of having all ballots in the mail by Oct. 5.

Five secure ballot drop boxes are operational in the county with an additional 12 locations to be set up.

News 12 New Jersey was first to report on the incorrect ballots.

