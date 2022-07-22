Late night fire heavily damages landmark diner in Sparta, NJ

SPARTA — A township diner was ravaged by a fire late Thursday night, according to township first responders.

The Sparta Classic Diner at 80 Woodport Road was reported on fire just before midnight, as firefighters arrived to see flames in the kitchen area through the roof.

The fire was put out in just under an hour and was contained to the area where it started — but the rest of the business suffered severe smoke and water damage, according to Sparta police.

One firefighter was treated on-scene for heat exhaustion but there were no reported injuries, according to the township fire department Facebook page.

(courtesy Sparta Township Fire Department)

Helping the Sparta Township Fire Department were fire units from Andover, Hardyston, Lake Hopatcong and Ogdensburg.

While the cause of the fire has not been officially determined, it was believed to be either electrical or grease in nature, police said.

As of Friday, it was unclear whether the structure could be saved.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

