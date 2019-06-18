Lakewood’s Route 70 flea market to close for townhouses

For over 40-years, the Lakewood Flea Market on Route 70 was a destination for deals and unique finds. Developers, however, have other plans for the land.

The development of real estate on the flea market land has been in the works for four years. Approval for construction has been held up for numerous reasons including concern that Lakewood Township's water supply wouldn't support the development.

That has all been worked out now, and soon 166 townhouses with basement apartments, a 12,000-square-foot retail building, and a 10,000-square-foot community building will be sitting on the former flea market land.

According to the Asbury Park Press, there are no plans to kick out the more than 600 vendors before December.