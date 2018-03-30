Lakewood synagogue vandalized for second time in a year

UPDATE: The Jewish War Veterans of Ocean County is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Lakewood police also are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or taken any photos or videos to call Detective Michael Cavallo at 732-363-0200 ext. 531.

March 25, 2018, story:

LAKEWOOD — Vandals struck a township synagogue for the second time in the past year.

Members of the Sons of Israel discovered the graffiti on Saturday night, according to the Lakewood Scoop.

Pictures on the news site show "666" spray painted onto a monument at the front of their building on Madison Ave. Another showed a swastika on the side of a white pickup truck in a parking lot.

The temple was last vandalized in July, when anti-Semitic banners were draped over the congregation's holocaust memorial.

Lakewood Police are investigating the incident, according to the scoop.