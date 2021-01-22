Lakewood shooting causes school lockdown, car crash

LAKEWOOD — The sound of gunfire sent schools into lockdown on Friday afternoon and the shooting appears to have caused a driver to crash a car.

The gunfire was heard near the Ella G. Clarke School on Manetta Street around 3 p.m., according to district spokesman Michael Inzelbuch. The school is in an area that includes Lakewood Middle School and Lakewood High School. Most students had gone home for the day but some athletes were still at the high school.

Inzelbuch said K9 units were in the area searching for a gunman.

The Lakewood Scoop, which was first to report the incident, shared video of a car that had hit a utility pole. The car appeared to have been struck by at least one bullet. Police told the Scoop the driver was hospitalized.

Lakewood police did not immediately return New Jersey 101.5's request late Friday afternoon seeking additional information.

